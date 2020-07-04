In this combination photo, actor Ray Fisher arrives at the season three premiere of "True Detective" in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2019, left, and Joss Whedon arrives at the premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale" in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2018. Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC Comics film, “Justice League", directed by Whedon, tweeted Wednesday that Whedon's treatment of the cast and crew was “unprofessional and completely unacceptable.” Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media, and emails seeking comment were not immediately returned. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)