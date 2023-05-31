Witnesses identified the suspect in shooting a week ago that left 45-year-old Martin King dead.
Michael DaShaun Jackson, 42, remained Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail, charged with murder in King's death. His bond is set at $250,000.
A man has been charged with murder in a Thursday shooting in Longview that left one person dead.
Police said Friday that Michael DaShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview, was arrested in the death of Martin King, 45.
Officers found King with a gunshot wound about 11:25 a.m. Thursday on the side of the road in the 1300 block of 12th St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
