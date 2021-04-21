Members of the Congressional Black Caucus walk to make a make a statement on the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. From left are Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Tex.