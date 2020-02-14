MIAMI (AP) — A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on a Miami neighborhood will be relocated after city commissioners voted Thursday night to side with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away.
It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighborhood, mating into the night, pooping in large piles and scratching cars as they travel in packs of 20 to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reported.
Andrews Candela told commissioners before Thursday night's vote that he once felt lucky to live in North Grove, but the massive infestation of peacocks have ruined the quality of life for him and his wife.
“I don’t want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds,” Candela said. “I think that is more than unfair.”
Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend the city's charter to allow for trapping and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. It seeks to lessen the peacock population by using a humane management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
The commission did not specify how many peacocks would be relocated to another location, or when it would happen.