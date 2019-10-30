Firefighters battle a petrochemical fire March 18 at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, Texas. A federal agency says the company that owns the Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March didn’t have an alert system in place to warn of releases from its tanks. U.S. Chemical Safety Board said Wednesday in a report of its ongoing investigation that the fire originated at one storage tank where butane and Naphtha are mixed. The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began March 17.