Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.