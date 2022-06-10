MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

LAKIN PENNINGTON

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: After recording 24 goals as a junior in 2021, Pennington upped the ante as a senior in 2022 by finding the back of the net 32 times for the Ladycats. She also dished out eight assists, and earned district Most Valuable Player honors. Pennington signed a national letter-of-intent to play college soccer at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

LILY FIERROS

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Fierros, only a freshman, earned co-offensive Most Valuable Player honors in the district after scoring 26 goals and dishing out seven assists for the Lady Lobos. She had two goals in Longview's 8-0 bi-district win over Nacogdoches, and the Lady Lobos finished the season with a 21-3-1 record

COACH OF THE YEAR

TODD BONDURANT

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: Kilgore didn't let a slow start derail a good season. After starting the season with a 2-9-3 record, the Lady Bulldogs got on a major roll and advanced all the way to the regional tournament. Kilgore finished the year 12-12-3 under BonDurant, earning wins over Livingston (3-1), Bullard (2-1) and district rival Spring Hill (3-0) in the playoffs before falling to Melissa, 1-0, in the regional semifinals in Tyler.

FIRST TEAM

JAYME DOWELL

Team: Spring Hill

By the numbers: District MVP recorded 33 goals and 14 assists

LARAMIE COX

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: 12 goals, 26 assists for regional semifinalists. Second team All-State by TASCO

ISABELLA HOUGH

Team: Longview

By the numbers: 7 goals and 7 assists for Lady Lobos. First team all-district selection

DAYSHA TORRES

Team: Pine Tree

By the numbers: 7 assists and 3 goals. Second team All-State selection by TASCO

ELLA WHEAT

Team: Henderson

By the numbers: District Defensive MVP

EMMA WRIGHT

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Recorded 15 shutouts. District goalkeeper of the year

SOPHIA ZIESEMER

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: Recorded 10 goals and 20 assists. District Midfielder of the Year

DAHJAH LEWIS

Team: Sabine

By the numbers: 28 goals. District Co-Offensive MVP was all-tournament selection at two tournaments

SECOND TEAM

DESTINY ALLISON

Team: Carthage

By the numbers: District goalkeeper of the year

MARISSA APARICIO

Team: Henderson

By the numbers: Co-District Offensive MVP

ROSA GAONA

Team: Sabine

By the numbers: 4-year starter earned honorable mention all-region honors by TASCO

CAROLYN HALE

Team: Hallsville

By the numbers: Recorded 4 goals and 10 assists

KAT MARKOWITZ

Team: Longview

By the numbers: Recorded 12 goals and five assists and earned District Sophomore of the Year honors

GRACIE PARROTT

Team: Sabine

By the numbers: First team all-region pick by TASCO

MELISSA SALAZAR

Team: Carthage

By the numbers: Recorded 10 goals and eight assists

PHENIX RIVERS

Team: Kilgore

By the numbers: 20 goals, 10 assists for regional semifinalists

HONORABLE MENTION

Longview: Jolette Ontiverous; Carthage: Melissa Garcia, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis, Taylor Dixon, Cynthia Lopez, Julia Doval, Lexi Lopez; Sabine: Hadlee Waggoner; Henderson: Josi Arellano, Gabby Bell, Kirsten Gasaway, Hali Reyes, Ashlee Rodriguez, Jordan Williams

