MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
LAKIN PENNINGTON
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: After recording 24 goals as a junior in 2021, Pennington upped the ante as a senior in 2022 by finding the back of the net 32 times for the Ladycats. She also dished out eight assists, and earned district Most Valuable Player honors. Pennington signed a national letter-of-intent to play college soccer at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
LILY FIERROS
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Fierros, only a freshman, earned co-offensive Most Valuable Player honors in the district after scoring 26 goals and dishing out seven assists for the Lady Lobos. She had two goals in Longview's 8-0 bi-district win over Nacogdoches, and the Lady Lobos finished the season with a 21-3-1 record
COACH OF THE YEAR
TODD BONDURANT
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: Kilgore didn't let a slow start derail a good season. After starting the season with a 2-9-3 record, the Lady Bulldogs got on a major roll and advanced all the way to the regional tournament. Kilgore finished the year 12-12-3 under BonDurant, earning wins over Livingston (3-1), Bullard (2-1) and district rival Spring Hill (3-0) in the playoffs before falling to Melissa, 1-0, in the regional semifinals in Tyler.
FIRST TEAM
JAYME DOWELL
Team: Spring Hill
By the numbers: District MVP recorded 33 goals and 14 assists
LARAMIE COX
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: 12 goals, 26 assists for regional semifinalists. Second team All-State by TASCO
ISABELLA HOUGH
Team: Longview
By the numbers: 7 goals and 7 assists for Lady Lobos. First team all-district selection
DAYSHA TORRES
Team: Pine Tree
By the numbers: 7 assists and 3 goals. Second team All-State selection by TASCO
ELLA WHEAT
Team: Henderson
By the numbers: District Defensive MVP
EMMA WRIGHT
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Recorded 15 shutouts. District goalkeeper of the year
SOPHIA ZIESEMER
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: Recorded 10 goals and 20 assists. District Midfielder of the Year
DAHJAH LEWIS
Team: Sabine
By the numbers: 28 goals. District Co-Offensive MVP was all-tournament selection at two tournaments
SECOND TEAM
DESTINY ALLISON
Team: Carthage
By the numbers: District goalkeeper of the year
MARISSA APARICIO
Team: Henderson
By the numbers: Co-District Offensive MVP
ROSA GAONA
Team: Sabine
By the numbers: 4-year starter earned honorable mention all-region honors by TASCO
CAROLYN HALE
Team: Hallsville
By the numbers: Recorded 4 goals and 10 assists
KAT MARKOWITZ
Team: Longview
By the numbers: Recorded 12 goals and five assists and earned District Sophomore of the Year honors
GRACIE PARROTT
Team: Sabine
By the numbers: First team all-region pick by TASCO
MELISSA SALAZAR
Team: Carthage
By the numbers: Recorded 10 goals and eight assists
PHENIX RIVERS
Team: Kilgore
By the numbers: 20 goals, 10 assists for regional semifinalists
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Jolette Ontiverous; Carthage: Melissa Garcia, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis, Taylor Dixon, Cynthia Lopez, Julia Doval, Lexi Lopez; Sabine: Hadlee Waggoner; Henderson: Josi Arellano, Gabby Bell, Kirsten Gasaway, Hali Reyes, Ashlee Rodriguez, Jordan Williams