ANDREW HARBISONSchool: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Harbison led the Lady Panthers to a 34-9 finish overall and an 11-1 record to capture the District 17-4A championship ... Spring Hill defeated Palestine (3-0), Hardin-Jefferson (3-0) and Splendora (3-2) to advance to the Class 4A Region III Tournament, and the Lady Panthers defeated Lago Vista (3-1) to earn the program’s first trip to the regional finals since 2016 ... Harbison has a 282-185 career coaching record, including a 95-64 record at Spring Hill