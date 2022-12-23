harbison.jpg

Spring Hill’s Andrew Harbison is the Longview News-Journal All-East Texas Volleyball Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

 News-Journal File Photo

ANDREW HARBISONSchool: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Harbison led the Lady Panthers to a 34-9 finish overall and an 11-1 record to capture the District 17-4A championship ... Spring Hill defeated Palestine (3-0), Hardin-Jefferson (3-0) and Splendora (3-2) to advance to the Class 4A Region III Tournament, and the Lady Panthers defeated Lago Vista (3-1) to earn the program’s first trip to the regional finals since 2016 ... Harbison has a 282-185 career coaching record, including a 95-64 record at Spring Hill

