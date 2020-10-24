A confederate flag hangs from a porch on a property in Munith, Mich., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the Munith property, have been charged in the plot. A federal judge said Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, prosecutors have enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)