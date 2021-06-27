Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness partnered with Longview Main Street and Ollie’s Skate Shop to bring its annual Alley Cat scavenger hunt back for a fourth time Saturday.
Clues for the hunt were based on local history so participants had the opportunity to learn a bit about the city’s past while enjoying downtown Longview and having a wheelie fun time.
“It’s a fun event that’s not super competitive. You don’t have to be really fast on a bike or be a really awesome skateboarder to have fun,” said David Hernandez, a co-owner of Woolley G’s. “It’s fun and family friendly, and it just brings people downtown for an awesome time.”
Teams met at Oil Horse Brewing Co. where they raced down Bank Alley — on bikes, other wheeled modes of transportation or on foot — to collect a clue sheet. Following the clues, they then began exploring the downtown area to find wristbands hidden in nine places. This first team to collect eight bands and return to the start was declared the winner.
Gary Ford, Woolley G’s other co-owner and a member of the Longview Main Street board of directors for 15 years, said he’s always had a passion for downtown and hopes the event will bring other events and more activity to the downtown area.