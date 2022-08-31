ARLINGTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored two more for the AL-best Houston Astros in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their All-Star starter Martín Pérez on Wednesday.
The reigning AL champion Astros will enter September at 84-47, matching their best record through 131 games.
“We just can continue to do the same and come out of the month healthy. ... There are some guys on this team that have had big Septembers,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said when asked what his team needed to do down the stretch.
Altuve drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on Trey Mancini’s single. After Texas went ahead 2-1 on Corey Seager’s 29th homer, the Astros regained the lead for good on Altuve’s two-run double that ricocheted off the base of the right-center field wall in the second inning.
Seager extended his career high for homers with his drive into the Rangers bullpen in right-center after Marcus Semien walked and stole his 20th base. That gave Semien his first career 20-20 season, with all of the second baseman’s 20 homers coming since May 28. Texas committed a half-billion dollars last winter to sign the two middle infielders.
“It’s definitely a cool milestone,” Semien said.
Astros right-hander Cristian Javier (8-9) struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs on 96 pitches over five innings. Five days after working three innings out of the bullpen in a loss to Baltimore, Javier needed 38 pitches to get through the first, and Baker said he was one batter away from an early exit.
“He got it together and he fought through that first inning. ... He was good the next four,” Baker said.
“The breaking ball just wasn’t working and a lot of the hitters, I think were just sitting on a fastball and that’s why they were able to get a lot of foul balls there,” Javier said through a translator. “Just staying focused, and I just thought about releasing my breaking pitches a little bit higher and that’s what happened.”
Rafael Montero, again filling the closer’s role with Ryan Pressly injured, worked the ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.
Pérez (10-5) gave up five runs on nine hits and needed 91 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five innings. The left-hander, who finished 1-3 with a 4.24 ERA over his five starts in August, struck out five and walked four.
“Martin kind of pitches around the zone. ... He’s been successful doing that,” Texas interim manager Tony Beasley said. “That’s a team that’s very stingy and is going to force you in the zone. And so a lot of those pitches really just missed, but they weren’t offering at them, and he wasn’t getting the call.”
Kyle Tucker had at two-run single in the fourth to make it 5-2. The Astros had loaded the bases after two outs, starting with Altuve drawing a walk.
Semien doubled in the fifth and scored on a single by Nathaniel Lowe, the AL player of the week. Lowe added a double in the eighth for his MLB-best 56th hit in 39 games since the All-Star break and pushed his season batting average to .301.
Padres 5, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove had a season-high 11 strikeouts, Manny Machado drove in three runs and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep.
Luis Campusano and Jake Cronenworth added RBIs for San Diego, which has won five of its last six games and five straight against San Francisco.
“To come here and take three from them, that was a huge win for us,” Machado said. “We’re playing good collective baseball and that’s what we’re going to have to do here in this last stretch.”
Musgrove (9-6) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander earned his first win since June 16, snapping a six-game losing streak.
“It’s been like two months since I got a win,” Musgrove said, laughing. ”It just feels nice to be back in the win column.”
All-Star closer Josh Hader overcame his recent struggles to secure his 30th save in 33 opportunities and his first with the Padres.
“It was a step in the right direction,” Hader said. “I felt like today, even though I got behind on a few guys, I was still able to execute the big pitch that I needed to make.”
Austin Wynns, Thairo Estrada, Luis González and Joc Pederson drove in runs for the Giants, who lost their seventh straight game, matching a season high.
Alex Wood (8-12) lost his third consecutive start, giving up four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.
Brewers 6, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday.
Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.
“Our bullpen did a really nice job and we just had patient at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s certainly welcome.”
Ben Gamel homered for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won two of three. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates’ five hits.
Pittsburgh jumped in front on Gamel’s two-out drive to right-center in the fourth. It was his seventh homer of the season.
But Adames doubled home Tyrone Taylor in the fifth, and Milwaukee went ahead to stay on Omar Narváez’s run-scoring groundout against Miguel Yajure (1-1) in the sixth.
Hunter Renfroe sparked Milwaukee’s big seventh with a one-out single. Renfroe advanced on Kolten Wong’s walk and scored on Hiura’s single. Urías followed with an another run-scoring single for a 4-1 lead.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton then replaced Yajure with Yohan Ramirez. But the Brewers extended their rally with a little patience. Consecutive walks for Narváez, rookie pinch-hitter Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich brought home two more runs.