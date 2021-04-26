HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.
Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel both had three hits and drove in a run as the Astros won for the fourth time in five games after losing their previous three.
José Urquidy (1-2) yielded five hits and two runs in six innings for his first win of the season. Ryan Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his second save.
The Mariners got solo homers from Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager but went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position as they lost their second straight game. They won two of three in Seattle earlier this month when the Astros were without five players, including Altuve, Alvarez and Alex Bregman, because of health and safety protocols.
Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (1-2) allowed a career-high 12 hits with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.
Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, was among five Astros who were placed on the COVID-19 list on April 14. The other four returned within days, but Altuve missed 10 games before being activated on Monday. He cleared health and safety protocols Friday and revealed Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have any symptoms.
He wasted no time getting to work in his return, hitting a leadoff single before stealing his first base of the season with two outs in the first. The Astros took a 1-0 lead when Altuve scored on a double by Alvarez. Gurriel followed with a single to score Alvarez and leave Houston up 2-0.
There were two outs in the third when Lewis connected on his first home run of the season to cut the lead to one. The shot to straightaway center field by the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year traveled 428 feet.
With two outs and two on in the fourth inning, Altuve came through again, lining a single to left field to score two and extend the lead to 4-1.
The Astros had runners on first and second with one out when a fielding error by Seager at third base on a grounder hit by Carlos Correa helped load the bases. Houston made it 5-1 on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker.
Seager opened the sixth with a home run to the bullpen in right-center to get the Mariners to 5-2.
Royals 3, Tigers2
DETROIT (AP) — These plucky Kansas City Royals are just full of surprises.
Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Monday to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.
The Royals, who haven’t finished over .500 since winning the 2015 World Series, have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but we’re expecting good things to happen,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said.
Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003.
“We won’t talk about it in those terms, I can tell you that,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.
Orioles 4, Yankees 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Monday night.
Baltimore moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.
“I’ve had some early success,” said Mullins, who is batting .365 this season. “It’s just a matter of continuing to put the work in that I’ve been putting in. Again, I’m putting my best swing out on the field. It’s just a matter of staying consistent.”
Harvey (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since winning four in a row with Cincinnati from June 21-July 13, 2018. He allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking three.
A’s 2, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered, Sean Manaea got some key defensive help and the Oakland Athletics rebounded a day after their 13-game winning streak ended, edging the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Monday night.
After Matt Chapman drew a two-out walk from Rich Hill (1-1) in the fourth inning, Murphy made it 2-1 with a drive to left field.
Murphy said he wasn’t sure the drive measured at 367 feet would reach the seats,.
“I hit well it but hit it pretty high,” Murphy said. “Obviously close. Glad it did.”
Manaea (3-1) threw 100 pitches over five innings, giving up one run and four hits.
With two on and two out in the third, right fielder Stephen Piscotty made a diving grab on a flare by Manuel Margot. Kemp, the left fielder, made a sliding catch on the center field warning track to take away a potential RBI hit by Willy Adames in the fourth.
Indians 5, Twins 3 (10)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener Monday night.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and has the second-worst record in the American League.
Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory.
Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé (1-3).
Marlins 8, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings, Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 on Monday night.
Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (2-2), who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season.
Since giving up that one run — a homer by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits.
He struck out nine Monday, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29 1/3 innings. He needs three more strikeouts without a walk his next time out to break a record set in 1893.
Braves 8, Cubs 7
The Braves were eager to make up for their embarrassing performance the previous day.
They brought in a little extra help.
Call it the Power of Sage.
Atlanta scored four runs in the very first inning, Freddie Freeman added a three-run homer and Atlanta overcame a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Monday night.
The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.
Looking for any edge in a superstitious sport, Dansby Swanson burned sage throughout the bowels of Truist Park before the game, hoping the herb would spark the team.
It sure seemed to work.
The Braves finished with 10 hits. Heck, Swanson even hit an opposite-field homer.