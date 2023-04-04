DALLAS — It’s been four years since American Airlines flight attendants last got a pay raise and the union representing them wants to keep the issue in front of the flying public as an expected busy summer travel season approaches.
On Tuesday, flight attendants represented by the 25,000-member Association of Professional Flight Attendants held an informational picket at Terminal A at DFW International Airport. It was one of nine such pickets across the country.
Alin Boswell, assistant to the national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said with American Airlines returning to profitability and demand remaining high, “the time is now” for an agreement. He called on CEO Robert Isom, who just finished one year on the job, to make it happen.
“Robert has been around this airline for a long, long time,” Boswell said, referring to Isom working side-by-side with previous CEO Doug Parker since 1992. “This is no surprise. He knows he needs to get contracts done, to have labor peace and that just makes for a better travel experience for everybody.”
Flight attendants carried signs saying “$803,000,000 reasons for a pay raise” – a reference to the carrier’s fourth-quarter profit – and “We are waiting Robert.” American has been in contract negotiations with flight attendants and pilots since 2019. Pilots have ramped up pressure with a strike authorization vote taking place this month.
Flight attendant union national president Julie Hedrick said contract negotiations are at a “critical phase.” Just last month, the union and airline asked for help from the National Mediation Board to move contract negotiations forward.
“We are working harder than we have ever worked,” she said.
In addition to higher wages, Hedrick said the union is seeking staffing improvements in order to better serve passengers. Tuesday’s picket marks the third time since November that American’s flight attendants staged protests at key airports.
American spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said the company continues to meet regularly with the flight attendants union.
“We’re pleased with the meaningful progress we’ve made in negotiations,” she said.
In a video message to the airline’s pilots on Friday, Isom reiterated that he is prepared to match pay raises approved by Delta Air Lines’ pilots. He said a proposed contract would cumulatively boost their pay by $8 billion over four years.
