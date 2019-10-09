Entrepreneur and youth leader Pascéus Juvensky St. Fleur, who studied as a lawyer, descends a staircase Tuesday in the legal robe he often wears at anti-government protests, following an interview with the AP in his Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. St. Fleur says the protests are not only about replacing a president, but changing a system. "It's not one person, it's not one regime, it's not a president, it's not the opposition, it's not the bourgeoisie, but it's us who should do it," he said. "We dream of, and we want, a better Haiti."