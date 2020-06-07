KILGORE — Services for Mr. Andrew L. Daniel, 73, was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Reverend Corey Davis, Mr. Jerry Eastman, and Mr. Dennis Gage officiating. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. The family received friends at Rader Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. You may sign the online memorial book at www.raderfuneralhome.com. Mr. Daniel passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in a Longview hospital.
Andrew was born on May 14, 1947 in Linden, Texas. He was the son of the late John Morris and Josephine Heldt. Married Nancy Daniel his wife of 53 years in May 1967. They had three children that also survive him, Marsha Lathan and husband Lee of Kilgore, Michael Daniel of Kilgore, and Michael Daniel and wife Constance of Swansboro, NC; love of his life his three grandchildren, Lance of Henderson, Andrew and Nickolas both of Swansbore, NC; his faithful dog Coco; brothers, Joe of Mesquite and Williams of Dallas, he was preceded in death by one brother, Morris. Other survivors are numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jr and Rosie Pearson of Ore City, TX, Georgia of Colorado.
Andrew served as a firefighter for 37 1/2 years with Kilgore Fire Department and 4 years with Gladewater, volunteered with Sabine Fire Department. He retired in September 2009 from KFD. Andrew was a member of Eastview Baptist Church and loved to give out Firefighter Bibles to all his men and women.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Eastview Baptist Church, Gideon Bibles, your local fire department, or a charity of your choice.