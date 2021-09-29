The Gatlin Brothers will bring their award-winning country music to the Temple Theater in Lufkin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Their performance replaces the one by Steep Canyon Rangers, who were previously scheduled but later canceled by the artist.
Tickets for the event are $35 to $55 and are available at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., in Lufkin. Tickets also can also be purchased online at www.angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. All existing tickets to Steep Canyon Rangers will be honored at the Gatlin Brothers performance.
The Gatlin Brothers -- Texas natives Larry, Steve and Rudy -- have entertained audiences for more than 62 years. Their achievements include a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. The group has accumulated seven No. 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 records, 22 studio albums and five BMI “Million-Air” awards.
Larry Gatlin’s song catalog has been recorded by entertainers such as Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and many others.
The Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including “Grammy Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “People’s Choice Awards,” “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, “The Oprah Winfrey Show, “Hee Haw,” “Love Boat,” “Midnight Special” with Wolfman Jack, “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Solid Gold,” “The Barbara Mandrell Show” and their own variety special on ABC – “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
Their hit songs include the Grammy Award-winning single “Broken Lady,” “All the Gold In California, ” “Houston” (“Means I’m One Step Closer To You”), “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “I Just Wish You Were Someone To Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game” and “Night Time Magic.”