Agnes & Bill Graff
Graffs celebrate 60th
Bill Graff and Agnes (Igglis) Moody Graff were married August 27, 1960 in East Northport, New York.
Bill is a retired professor from LeTourneau University, and Agnes has been a loving homemaker.
They are celebrated by their three daughters, Shanna Carruth and Jon, Misty Gunderson and Mark, and Marli Hickin, as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple reside in Longview and faithfully attend Hope Fellowship.
