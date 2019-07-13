Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New York Times story about Longview draws mixed local reactions
- Future of longtime Longview restaurant Carlitos' uncertain
- CODE, SWAT team arrest 4 men on drug charges
- Longview's deadly 1919 race riot: Passed down memories, no markers
- 2019 All-East Texas Baseball Team
- Kids Station in Longview to close next month
- Thousands without power Tuesday in Longview area
- Police release names of 2 killed in June 28 Longview wreck
- New Longview High School band director ready to lead 'gold standard' Big Green Marching Machine
- Longview City Council action clears way for roller rink, arcade at former Reo Palm Isle
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
Online Poll
Should Longview ban e-cigarettes in public places?
Should Longview ban e-cigarettes in public places?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.