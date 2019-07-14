On July 14th
Ben and Myrtle Chisler, of Kilgore, Tx , will celebrate their 70th wedding
anniversary.
Please join us, the Chisler family, as we celebrate this special day with Ben and Myrtle.
We, as children, want to express all of the love and gratitude we feel for you. As we grew and became parents ourselves, your example helped guide us through the good and bad times of marriage as we sought to find our own paths.
You nurture your grandchildren with love and affection and prayer. Thank you for being exactly what this family needed you to be as parents in our lives.
With greatful hearts the Chisler family celebrates your love: Steve Chisler and daughter-in-law Deborah, Mike Chisler and daughter-in-law Debbie, Grandchildren: Jeff Chisler, Bethany Chisler, Michelle Kopp, Jason Chisler, Jon Chisler.
7 Great-grandchildren and 2 Sisters (Jean Deering of Tucson, Arizona )(Bens sister) and Dorothy Stanley of Vinita, Oklahoma (Myrtles sister) . Both sisters were attendants at Ben and Myrtles wedding 70 yrs ago.

