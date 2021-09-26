Bill & Norma Adams
Adams celebrate 72nd
On September 26, Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Norma Adams will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary at their home in Longview, Texas. Billie Hugh Adams, originally from Beckville, Texas, and Norma Lee Howell from Henderson, Texas, have lived most of their married life in Longview.
Bill retired after having been a manager for Safeway for 25 years, and owning and managing Adams Furniture and Appliances for more than 40 years. Norma, an outstanding homemaker, worked at Thiokol Corporation in Karnack, in the early years of their marriage. Later, she owned and managed Normas Novelties. They also have many fond memories of their years residing at Arabella Independent Living in Gregg County, where they made many friends and continued to live an active and purposeful life.
They enjoy spending time with their daughter and son and in-laws and are very proud grandparents to two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Bill and Norma are blessed to walk hand in hand together and are true examples of love, strength, and their faith in God.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple brings pizza franchise to Longview area
- Police: Longview man arrested on firearm theft charge posed with gun on social media
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Kilgore woman to enter guilty plea in burglary of Longview nonprofit
- East Texas constable gets jail time, removed from office
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Fire at Longview country club closes building
- Texas Comptroller: We might have money for you
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.