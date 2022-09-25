Adams Celebrates 73rd
On September 26, Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Norma Adams will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary at their home in Longview, TX.
Billie Hugh Adams, originally from Beckville, TX, and Norma Lee Howell from Henderson, TX, have lived most of their married life in Longview, TX. Bill retired after having been a manager for Safeway for 25 years, and owning and managing Adams Furniture and Appliances for more than 40 years. Norma, worked at Thicol Corporation and was a proud owner of Normas Novelties. She was an excellent homemaker and is a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Bill & Norma Adams
They enjoy spending time with their daughter, Julie Adams, and son Jody Adams, and in-laws and are very proud grandparents to two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren who dearly love them. Bill and Norma are blessed to walk hand in hand together and are true examples of love, strength, and their faith in God.
