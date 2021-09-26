Brenda & Jerry Moore
Moores Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Brenda and Jerry Moore of Harleton celebrated their 60th anniversary on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 with a reception for family and friends at The Woodland Hills Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The reception was hosted by their four children and families: Joyce and Jay Donnell (Jarland and Christine) of Hallsville; Pat and Beverly Moore (Chelsey and Steven Gray, Jamie and Jacob Hudman) of Winona; Jerrilyn and Tommy Duhon (Justin, Sawyer and Kiera) of Gilmer; Timothy Moore of Ware Shoals, South Carolina.
Brenda Joyce Ashcraft and Jerry Patrick Moore were united in marriage on September 22, 1961 at the White Oak Baptist Church in White Oak, Texas.
They are active members of Macedona Baptist in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple brings pizza franchise to Longview area
- Police: Longview man arrested on firearm theft charge posed with gun on social media
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Kilgore woman to enter guilty plea in burglary of Longview nonprofit
- East Texas constable gets jail time, removed from office
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Fire at Longview country club closes building
- Texas Comptroller: We might have money for you
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.