Edd & Donnie Batchelor
Batchelors celebrate 70th
On February 10, 2021 Edd and Donnie Batchelor will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple was married in 1951 in Little Rock, Arkansas with the Rev. Fred Arnold officiating.
Edd served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired from the National Center for Toxicological Research in 1984. In 1987, Donnie retired from State Farm Insurance Company. Longtime residents of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the Batchelors moved to Longview in 1996. They are members of Longview Missionary Baptist Church. Edd and Donnie enjoy gardening and spending time with their family.
The Batchelors have one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gil Gillam. They have two grandsons, Harrison and Ryan; a granddaughter, Ashley and her husband Justin; two great -granddaughters, Felicity McClain Cleveland and Caroline Mae Cleveland; and one great-grandson, Crockett Moss Cleveland.
Edd and Donnie will be honored with a family luncheon at Bear Creek Smokehouse near Marshall on February 13.

