Ernest & Daucy Jarrell
Jarrells Celebrate 75th
September 5, 2019, was the anniversary of Ernest O. Jarrell, age 94, and Daucy L. Jarrell, age 93, both of Vernon Parish (Knight community). They celebrated a great family reunion with their children, Donice Brickey and Ottis Jarrell, their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many family members at Pine Forest Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas where they are currently members.
Ernest was a veteran of WWII, employed at Sheffield Steel in Pasadena for many years and was ordained into the ministry in 1965. He retired with his last pastorate in East Texas three years ago. Daucy was a homemaker and helped Ernest with his ministry. They currently live in Longview where they enjoy seeing their family and friends often.

