Foy & Joyce Powell
Powells Celebrate 70th Anniversary on Nov. 1, 2021
Foy & Joyce Powell were married on November 1, 1951, in Jones Creek, TX. Foy retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years. Joyce is retired from First Federal Savings & Loan after 25 years. They are active members of Reel Road Church of Christ.
They celebrated their 70th anniversary with family at their home in Longview. They have been blessed with 4 children, Gary Powell and his late wife Dawn of Longview, David Powell and his wife Jamie of Hallsville, Elizabeth Bailey and her husband Mike of Longview, and Rachel Meadows and her husband Todd, also of Longview.
Their family has continued to be blessed with 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.