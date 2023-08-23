Raneys Celebrate 70th Anniversary
On August 23, 1953, George Noel Raney married Madge Elizabeth Bonham at First Baptist Church of Longview. This year they celebrate 70 years of marriage. They strive daily to put God first in their lives and marriage, and in doing so, have cultivated a love based on compassion, generosity, and faith.
They began their married life in Austin at the University of Texas. After obtaining their degrees, George joined the Army. Army training kept them moving for a few years, but they made their way back to Longview and family as quickly as possible. Longview is where they chose to rear their children and open a western wear store, Raneys Old West. After Raneys Old West, George operated Red Wing Shoes in Longview until he retired. Madge briefly taught school, then decided to become a full-time homemaker, a truly full-time job with four children under the age of five.
They are long-time members of First Baptist Church of Longview, where they have faithfully served in many ways over the years. George has been a deacon, Madge sang in the choir, and together they taught preschool Sunday school for over 60 years.
They were blessed with four children, Noel Raney, Jr. and wife, Carletta, Bethany Hollomon, Julie OBryant, and husband, Shannon, and Mark Raney. They have 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
