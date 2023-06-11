Georgia & Jack Crawford, Sr.
Crawfords Celebrate 69th Anniversary
Jack Glen Crawford, Sr. and Georgia Fay Burton were married on June 12, 1954 at the Carlisle Methodist Church in Price, Texas by the Reverend Edward Ed Mitchell.
Jack served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and retired on March 31, 1971 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He and his brother owned a mobile home dealership in Longview, and he also worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a postal clerk for over 14 years, retiring from there in 1992.
Georgia obtained her beauticians license and organized and operated the military beautician parlor at Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington from 1957 to 1960. Later, she was a distributor for a very well known beautician supply business for over 15 years. Georgia has been a loving wife, mother and homemaker, faithfully dedicating her time and energy to taking care of the family as they moved around the world.
They have two children, Deborah Hoofman, and Jack Crawford, Jr. and wife, Connie. They have four grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy and Justin Kelley, and Cole Crawford, and six great-grandchildren.
