James & Freddie Wood
Wood 65th Anniversary
James Frank Wood and Freddie Gayle Draper were married on May 5, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Hugo, OK.
They have been blessed with their children, Jamie and Chuck Dippold and Steven Wood; grandchildren, Mallory and Chris Shelton, Randi Dippold, Cole Wood, Jordan and Brandon Richardson; great-grandchildren, Charles, Rayce, Juliet, Noah, Andee, Beckett, Harper and Gatlin.
