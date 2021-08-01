Mittlers Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Jan and Tom Mittler of Longview celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 31 with a reception for family and friends at the Saint John Paul Family Center. The reception was hosted by their three daughters and their families: Sandi and Daniel Brunello (Nathan, Natalie and Nina) of Sugar Land; Tammi and Ron Short (Andrew, Timothy and Abby) of Longview; and Debby and Mike Jewesson (Maddie and Spencer) of Dallas.
Janet Carol Usery and Thomas Joseph Mittler were united in marriage on July 31, 1971 at the Church of the Annunciation in Webster Groves, Missouri. After Tom graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1975, they moved to Longview where he started his 37 year career with Eastman Chemical Company. In addition to raising their three daughters, Jan worked at the Discovery Preschool at Elmira Chapel Presbyterian Church, the Christmas Store, and a local flower shop.
They are active members of St. Matthew Catholic Church.

