Janet Carol Usery and Thomas Joseph Mittler were united in marriage on July 31, 1971 at the Church of the Annunciation in Webster Groves, Missouri. After Tom graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1975, they moved to Longview where he started his 37 year career with Eastman Chemical Company. In addition to raising their three daughters, Jan worked at the Discovery Preschool at Elmira Chapel Presbyterian Church, the Christmas Store, and a local flower shop.
They are active members of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
