Jim and Jean Grimes
Celebrating 68 years of Marriage
Jim and Jean Grimes celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on their Quail Run Ranch with family. Those who came to celebrate with them were Jimmy and Amy Grimes of Carthage, MO, Mona and Len Davis of Round Rock, Barry and Teresa Grimes and Alexis and Austin Mets all of Longview. Fun was had fishing, riding the Gator and making lots of pictures.
