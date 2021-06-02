Joy & James Mauldin
Celebrating 70th Anniversary
Joy Steele and James Floyd Mauldin were married on June 2, 1951 in Douglasville, Texas by Pastor Earnest Potter at the grooms family home. The brides best friend Anne McDuffie was maid of honor. The best man was the grooms brother Wayne Mauldin.
James and Joy made their first home in Marshall, Texas where their first child, Joyce Anne, was born. James worked at the A & P grocery. In 1952 he went to work for General Telephone and eventually settled in Hallsville, Texas in 1958, where they still reside today.
They were blessed with three more children; Steve in 1958, Jeff in 1965 and Wendy in 1968. They enjoy five grandchildren, Emily, Nick, Courtney, Kirstin and Landon. They adore five great-grandchildren, Anna, Cord, Lexie, Collier and Luke.
Joy worked at LeTourneau for thirty years until retirement in 1999. James retired from the telephone company in 1984. These days find them watching old movies and reading and listening to their favorite music. Joy still cooks everyones favorite foods and loves to try new recipes. They are both an inspiration to all who meet them. They love everybody.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Poultry breeding firm to build facility in Longview Business Park
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Police: Longview man impersonated woman, set up fake dating profile under her name
- Official: Three people arrested near Tatum in meth distribution investigation
- Taliaferro: Health care bills would help East Texans, boost the state
- Double distinction: Two local high schools have twins as top graduates
- Big Sandy man killed while trying to hold mattress in truck bed
- Longview woman designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant
- Longview Book Club to virtually host Matthew McConaughey to discuss 'Greenlights'
- Business Beat: Restaurant set to open Friday
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.