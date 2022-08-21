Lloyd & Judy Aikman
Celebrating 50 Years of Marriage
Lloyd and Judy Ponder Aikman, of Longview, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Calvary Tabernacle with family and friends. There were about 90 people in attendance.
The Aikmans married on June 24, 1972 at Longview United Penticostal Church, with Rev. John Kershaw officiating.
They have an awesome son, Brandon, and an amazing daughter-in-law, Karen, who live in San Antonio. They have honored Lloyd and Judy with a trip to Branson, Missouri.
Lloyd retired from Shippers Carline after nearly 30 years. Judy retired from Longview ISD after over 42 years. In their free time they enjoy baking breads and other desserts, and canning jelly to share with others.
They are long time members of Calvary Tabernacle in Longview, pastored by Rev. Charles Chargois.

