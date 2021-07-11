Lois & Gene Grammer
Celebrating 70 years of Marriage
Gene Grammer and Lois Bedsole met while attending East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. They were married July 14, 1951.
Soon after, he entered the United States Air Force, where he made his career for 33 years. Lois was a devoted homemaker, raising their family and helping with many moves throughout the years.
The Grammers have three daughters, Mary McLean of Hickory, North Carolina, Jeannie Coward of Dallas, Texas, and Judy Fountain of Longview, Texas. They are blessed with eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
They have been active members of Macedonia Baptist Church for over 30 years. They reside on their old family farm where Gene still actively gardens.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.