Lois & Gene Grammer
Celebrating 70 years of Marriage
Gene Grammer and Lois Bedsole met while attending East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. They were married July 14, 1951.
Soon after, he entered the United States Air Force, where he made his career for 33 years. Lois was a devoted homemaker, raising their family and helping with many moves throughout the years.
The Grammers have three daughters, Mary McLean of Hickory, North Carolina, Jeannie Coward of Dallas, Texas, and Judy Fountain of Longview, Texas. They are blessed with eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
They have been active members of Macedonia Baptist Church for over 30 years. They reside on their old family farm where Gene still actively gardens.
