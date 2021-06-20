Mary Ruth & Walter Wallis
Celebrating 60th Wedding Anniversary
Mary Ruth Sultemeier and Walter Wallis were married on June 24, 1961 at First Baptist Church of Johnson City, Texas. Mary Ruth is the only daughter of the late Felix and Jewell Sultemeier. Walter is the only son of the late Lanham Mark and Lois Wallis.
Mary Ruth and Walter made their first home in San Antonio, Texas, where Walter taught Agriculture at Southside High School. Mary Ruth taught Head Start and 3rd grade at Southside Elementary School. Walter received his bachelors degree in Agriculture Education at Texas State College in 1955. He then served in the United States Navy from 1955-57, stationed in San Diego, California. Walter earned his masters degree in Education from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas in 1963.
They moved to Eldorado, Texas, in 1967 where they both worked in education at Schleicher County ISD; Walter as the Elementary Principal and Mary Ruth in speech therapy in the Co-op, as well as a full-time substitute teacher.
They moved to Llano, Texas and made their home at the Double Diamond ranch in 1987. Walter continued to teach math and science and drive the bus for Llano ISD, as well as run his ranch with cattle, goats and emus. Mary Ruth was employed in special education and as a librarian at Llano ISD. They eventually retired from teaching (1995, 2000). Walter loved to greet fans and take the tickets at Llano Football games, drove the UIL drama team to competitions, and drove the school bus until 2013. Mary Ruth and Walter moved to Longview, Texas, in 2018 to join their sons and their families.
They are blessed with two sons, Mark and wife Traci, and Wade and wife Kimberly. They enjoy six grandchildren; Luke, Logan, Katherine, Lydia, James, and Matthew. They adore their one great-grandchild, with another one on-the-way, and hope for many more.
They have always been faithful members of their church fellowships and served the Lord Jesus. They currently attend Mobberly Baptist Church, the Yeates bible study group, and serve joyfully as childrens ministry greeters. These days they find themselves traveling, gardening, cooking, and enjoying family and friends. They both love making new friends, and continue to love each other after 60 years.
