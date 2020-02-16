Aubrey Melvin & Daisy Josephine Reynolds
Reynolds celebrate 70th
Melvin and Jo Reynolds, of Gilmer, were married November 27, 1949. In November of 2019, they celebrated 70 years of abundant blessings in a wonderful celebration with family and friends. The two were overjoyed for the opportunity to see so many who have shared parts of their lives together.
The Reynolds are blessed that all three of their children, Cindy Compton, Kathy Reynolds and Mel Reynolds, along with their spouses, reside here in the East Texas area. They also have six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren that frequently visit to keep the couple young at heart.
Both Melvin and Jo are healthy and happy. Melvin is still busy on the farm, making repairs and keeping it in order. Jo enjoys lunches out with family and friends and still makes a little roast every once in a while for Sunday dinner. The Reynolds thank God daily for his never-ending grace.
