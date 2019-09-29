Billie and Norma (Howell) Adams celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019.
They were married in Beckville, Texas in 1949 and have lived in Longview, Texas for most of their married life. Together they raised two wonderful children, and have been blessed with two awesome grandchildren and three amazing great-grandchildren.
Bill retired after having been a manager for Safeway for 25 years, and thereafter, owning and managing furniture and appliance businesses throughout Longview for more than 40 years. Bill and Norma continue to be active, always mindful of their purpose in life and being a positive influence in the lives of others. They currently reside in an independent senior living center locally. They celebrated their special day with a private family dinner.
It is truly a test of time when 70 years come and go. Thats 25,550 days of hugs, 613,200 hours of laughter, and 36,792,000 minutes of patience. You have proven that your marriage is tougher than the sturdiest trees, still standing strong in the storms of life. Youve had the love, courage, and the faith to walk hand in hand along the path of Gods plan He laid before you. You have been a lifelong blessing to those around you, and that includes your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors, and even strangers youve met along the way. Thank you for always being a true example of love for our family. We love you dearly. Happy 70th anniversary!
