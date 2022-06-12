Patsy & Warren Keys
Keys Celebrate 65th Anniversary
Warren and Patsy Keys celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 9th. They met when Patsy was home from college and Warren was home from the Navy on medical leave for an appendectomy. Patsy accompanied her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Richard Ellis, on a visit to the hospital to see Warren, Richards best friend. Warren said it was love at first sight! Patsy thinks she probably caught Warren when he was in a weakened condition. They were married at First Methodist Church in Marshall.
These 65 years have blessed them with two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of the family honored them with a celebration dinner at the Romas Italian Kitchen.
