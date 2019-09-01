Cora Marie Davis
July 27,2019
Jill and Geoffery Davis of Marshall, Texas announce the birth of their second child: Cora Marie Davis, who arrived July 27, 2019 in Longview, Texas. Cora was eight pounds, ten ounces and 20 inches tall. Maternal grandparents are Jan and Mark Lockhart of Longview; paternal grandparents are Theresa and Preston Davis of Hallsville, Texas. Cora was welcomed home by her big brother Elijah.
