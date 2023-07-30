Birth Announcements
Karter Drake Anderson
July 13, 2023 (4lb, 7oz)
July 13, 2023 (4lb, 7oz)
Parents: Hannah Hudson &
Kalob Anderson
Kalob Anderson
Kyleaha Monae Justice
July 13, 2023 (5lb, 11oz)
July 13, 2023 (5lb, 11oz)
Parents: Keanna Taylor &
Maranda Justice
Maranda Justice
Sophie Grace Tharpe
July 15, 2023 (6lb, 15oz)
Parents: Danin & Trey Tharpe
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.