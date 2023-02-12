Birth Announcements
Rosalia Augustina Alvarado
January 27, 2023 (7lb, 10oz)
January 27, 2023 (7lb, 10oz)
Parents: Liliana & Alan Alvarado
Astrid Lea Young
January 31, 2023 (7lb, 14oz)
January 31, 2023 (7lb, 14oz)
Parents: Riley & Micah Young
Evelyn Canchola
February 1, 2023 (4lb, 14oz)
Parents: Martha & Marco Canchola
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.