Toren James Rithy Hardin-Bailey
July 19, 2019 (6lb, 5oz)
Parents: Thao & James Hardin-Bailey
Coraline Marie Smith
July 20, 2019 (4lb, 8oz)
Parents: Gabrielle & Timothy Smith
Cyndi Louise Chandler
July 24, 2019 (6lb, 12oz)
Parents: Mandi Townsend &
Douglas Chandler
Josue John Sanchez-Botello
July 25, 2019 (9lb, 13oz)
Parents: Ludivina Botello-Diaz &
J Olivo Sanchez-Badillo
Ridge Alan Bolyer
July 26, 2019 (8lb, 1oz)
Parents: Brandi & Steven Bolyer
Gabrielle Anne Alexander
July 26, 2019 (8lb, 14oz)
Parents: Barbara Alexander &
Shawn Charbonneau
Kasyn Cole Grubbs
July 29, 2019 (6lb, 14oz)
Parents: KLee & Michael Grubbs
Nalani Monse Saucedo
August 1, 2019 (6lb, 11oz)
Parents: Leslin Moreno & Eric Saucedo
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.