Birth Announcements
Jianna Evalynn Walker
June 18, 2022 (7lb, 15oz)
Parent: Kadeejah Jackson &
Jamorian Walker
Jacqueline Marie Verhalen
June 22, 2022 (5lb, 8oz)
Parents: Jessica &
Christopher Verhalen
Ophelia Francia Verhalen
June 22, 2022 (4lb, 4oz)
Parents: Jessica &
Christopher Verhalen
Rynlee Rose Anthony
Rynlee Rose Anthony
June 22, 2022 (7lb, 9oz)
Parents: Sierra & Jon Anthony
Kenleigh Reign Suddeth
June 27, 2022 (8lb, 3oz)
Parents: Paiton Little &
Adam Suddeth
Asa Anthony
Asa Anthony
June 30, 2022 (8lb, 0oz)
Parents: Ariana & Austin Anthony
