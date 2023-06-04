Birth Announcements
Lillian Jo Castillo Barnett
May 20, 2023 (6lb, 12oz)
Parents: Sandra & Colby Barnett
Joe Franklin Colbert III
May 20, 2023 (4lb, 9oz)
Parents: Lamesha & Joe Colbert, Jr.
Makall Lechelle Colbert
May 20, 2023 (4lb, 0oz)
Parents: Lamesha & Joe Colbert, Jr.
