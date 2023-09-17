Birth Announcements
Walker Case Warren
August 31, 2023 (8lb, 9oz)
Parents: Kaisee & Christopher Warren
Cooper Reed Sheridan
September 1, 2023 (7lb, 15oz)
Parents: Summer & Aray Sheridan
Laila Vonae Cooper
September 1, 2023 (8lb, 2oz)
Parents: Raegan Hagler &
Ladarrell Cooper
