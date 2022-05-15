Birth Announcements
Madeleine Elizabeth Wilson
April 22, 2022 (7lb, 7oz)
Parents: Wendy & George Wilson
Smaran Boddhula
April 22, 2022 (7lb, 10oz)
Parents: Sowmya & Satish Boddhula
Danasia Grace McDonald
April 27, 2022 (6lb, 2oz)
Parent: Deidre McDonald
Aaron Christopher Williams, Jr.
April 29, 2022 (1lb, 11oz)
Parents: LaGraysha Smith &
Aaron Williams
