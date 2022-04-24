April 11, 2022 (7lb, 14oz)
April 15, 2022 (7lb, 1.6oz)
Zachary Ratcliff
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 24, 2022 @ 2:31 am
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.