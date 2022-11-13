Birth Announcements
Everlynn Chase Owen
October 22, 2022 (6lb, 9oz)
Parents: Krysti & James Owen
Stetson D. Betts
October 25, 2022 (6lb, 2oz)
Parents: Chelsea & Jacob Betts
Armani Pompilio Cooper
November 5, 2022 (8lb, 12oz)
Parents: Kimberly & Charles Cooper
