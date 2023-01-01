Birth Announcements
Ocean Blaze Gore
December 17, 2022 (6lb, 1oz)
December 17, 2022 (6lb, 1oz)
Parents: Idamaris Sanchez &
Jamie Gore, Jr.
Jamie Gore, Jr.
Chesni Rayne Stephenson
December 18, 2022 (8lb, 4oz)
December 18, 2022 (8lb, 4oz)
Parents: Ashley &
Cotton Stephenson
Cotton Stephenson
Drake Wayne Sparrow
December 18, 2022 (7lb, 9oz)
Parents: Christen & Michael Sparrow
Delylah Marie Smith
December 19, 2022 (7lb, 6oz)
December 19, 2022 (7lb, 6oz)
Parents: Lexi Hayes & Trey Smith
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.