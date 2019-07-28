Paislee Nicole Taylor
July 2, 2019 (7lb, 1oz)
Masiah SamireBurkes-Harnage
July 4, 2019 (6lb, 8oz)
Parents: Dominique &
Antone Harnage
DJayDan Noal Henry
July 5, 2019 (8lb, 7oz)
Parents: Maurgan Henry
& Donnell Parks
Cohen Lane Burchett
July 9, 2019 (5lb, 14oz)
Parents: April Allen & Jordan Burchett
Latham Michael-GlennSimpson
July 10, 2019 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Katlynn Jackson
& Kahlee Simpson
Evelyn Sofia Vences
July 12, 2019 (7lb, 4oz)
Parents: Epifania & Jose Vences
Yoel David Trevino
July 11, 2019 (7lb, 11oz)
Parents: Anabel Ventura &
Juan Trevino
Sawyer Luke Sanders
July 16, 2019 (8lb, 7oz)
Parents: Cortney & Brandon Sanders
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.