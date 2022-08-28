Birth Announcements
Piper Marie Wilson-McCutcheon
August 11, 2022 (7lb, 2oz)
Parents: Madalin Wilson &
Jonathan McCutcheon
Tru Deshun Parker
August 12, 2022 (7lb, 4oz)
Parents: Victoria Dunn &
Marshall Parker
Memphis Wayde Lawson
August 17, 2022 (7lb, 2oz)
Parents: Bethany & Calvin Lawson
Damari Lee Armstrong
August 17, 2022 (9lb, 15oz)
Parent: Dyamond Armstrong
Madison Scarlett Conde
August 17, 2022 (7lb, 4oz)
Parents: Marisela Chavez &
Victor Conde
